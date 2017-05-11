UberEATS just launched a late night delivery service so you can now order food until 2 a.m.

Whether you’re in need of carbs after a night out or are binge watching a new Netflix series until the wee hours, UberEATS will now be at your service.

The food delivery app has launched a late night delivery service, allowing hungry Londoners to order food from a range of partner restaurants until 2 a.m.

More than 150 restaurants are on board, including Papa Johns, Grill and Shakes, Tinseltown, Roosters PiriPiri, and a number of other local favourites.In April, fast food giant McDonald’s confirmed that it would launch food delivery to UK homes in June using an external company, and it could well be that it selects UberEATS for the trial now that the company is offering extended hours.

Until now, the company has only delivered until 11 p.m., the same time as its rival, Deliveroo. Deliveroo also opens later, at noon, while UberEATS, which has been on an aggressive expansion plan in the capital city, launched a breakfast service beginning at 7 a.m. earlier this year.

UberEATS expanded its delivery network in September 2016 to London’s Zone 2, increasing the number of restaurants available on the app to over 500. This map shows the expansion of the service.

You can check availability by entering your location in the UberEATS app.

To celebrate the launch, from Thursday May 11 until Monday May 15 late night orders placed between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. will get free delivery with the code: LDNLATENIGHT.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of

UberEATS in London, said: “Since we arrived in London last summer our ambition has been to help people get the best food in the city at the tap of a button — anytime and anywhere. With the launch of late night hours, and our recent expansion into outer London, we’re excited to be making this a reality. With no minimum order size and a huge selection of restaurants our new late night service will make it even easier to order food when it suits you.”

This is the app’s latest bid to compete in the incredibly competitive food delivery industry, as major players such as UberEATS, Deliveroo, and Just Eat battle it out to gain market share. In their quest to attract new customers, the providers — UberEATS in particular — have been offering Londoners countless free food vouchers and discount offers.

