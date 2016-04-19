UberEATS is launching in Melbourne today

Picture: Uber

Melbourne has become the first city in Australia, and only the third in the world to launch Uber’s food delivery service UberEATS.

The service, available from today, goes head to head with existing food delivery services such as Deliveroo and MenuLog, offering a delivery service for local restaurants.

In Melbourne, Uber has collaborated with over 80 local restaurants including SuperNormal, Gazi and Pidapipo.

To access the service, you’ll need to download the UberEATS app on a smartphone. Orders are open between 11am and 10pm daily and for the initial launch period delivery will be free.

“Melbourne is the ultimate foodie city, and UberEATS enables us to help more people access the city’s great food from top restaurants in their suburb and beyond. Our goal is to offer people what they want to eat, when they want to eat, in the quickest time possible,” said Simon Rossi, General Manager, UberEATS Australia.

The launch places UberEATS in direct competition with Deliveroo, which unlike other food delivery services in Australia has its own drivers, rather than the restaurant supplying them.

Currently Deliveroo operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast, charging a flat rate of $5 for all deliveries.

