Uber is launching a food delivery service in Spain

Uber is going to start delivering lunch and dinner to customers in Barcelona. It announced the new “UberEATS” service on Thursday.

Uber says UberEATS has teamed up with the best local restaurants in the city to bring a “changing selection of lunch and dinner meals that you can receive in under 10 minutes.” The company explains that it’s working with a Spanish food guide called “Plateselector” to roll out the superfast service, though at the moment it’s only available in Barcelona and is at the trial stage.

It shows the enormous potential of Uber, which is now one of the most valued tech startups in the world.

UberEATS is going to be launched in Barcelona just before thousands of technology journalists and tech workers descend upon the city for the Mobile World Congress conference at the start of March.

“In the same time it takes you to walk up Las Ramblas you can open up your Uber app, choose your meal and get it delivered to an address of your choice,” Uber writes.

To order food through Uber, users simply enter a separate section of the app by way of an UberEATS icon, enter a delivery location, and choose a meal from the menu. A driver collects the food and drives it over. It’s all paid for through Uber and the menu changes daily.

Restaurants appear to be happy with the news, as it means they can reach new customers. “I am very happy to be collaborating with a business like Uber. With the UberEATS platform, I am creating opportunities to grow and reach new customers, so more people can know about Surf House Barcelona,” Alex Knoepfel, Surf House Barcelona owner, comments on the blog.

Uber compares its food delivery option to UberRUSH, the company’s on-demand delivery product that covers “logistical needs reliably and without complicated and costly delivery arrangements.” And it’s not the first time Uber has brought out food delivery. It launched the platform as UberFRESH in Los Angeles last year.

