Uber Is Selling Scenic Helicopter Rides In India For $US85

Uber will offer helicopter tours in Mumbai, India beginning June 15. The service includes a complimentary private driver to pick you up and take you to and from the helicopter pad.

The aerial package is meant for at least two people and will set you back 4,999 Indian Rupee, or around $US85 in U.S. dollars, for two people.

Uber has offered similar chopper services before in the U.S. Last summer, for the July 4th weekend, UberCHOPPER offered helicopter rides for five from Manhattan to the Hamptons for $US3,000.

