How To Hail A Cab With Your iPhone Using Ubercab

UberCab, a San Francisco-based startup, wants you to feel like you have a personal driver — without having to hire one full time.The service allows customers to hail a cab from their iPhone or Android app based on their GPS location or via a text message.



UberCab is only available in San Francisco right now as a beta launch, but has plans to expand to other cities in the future.

On October 20, UberCab received a cease and desist order from the San Francisco Metro Transit Authority & the Public Utilities Commission of California, but the service continues to operate for the time being, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Hail From Your Phone UberCab's iPhone and Android app uses your location to hail the cab closest to you. Customers can input their precise address and the company says most cars arrive in five to 10 minutes. If you don't have the app, you can send a text message to UBR-CAB (827-222) with your address. Tell Your Driver Where You Want to Go To protect privacy, UberCab drivers will not know your destination until they pick you up. Tell the driver where you're going and you're off. Payment UberCab's payment structure is pricier than most car services. Customers are charged an $8 base rate, plus $4.90 per mile and $1.25 for every idle minute. Payments are charged automatically to your credit card and tips are included in the standard rate. Rate Your Driver Bad service? UberCab lets you rate your driver's performance from one to five stars. Review Your History Log in to uberapp.com to view your trip history, driver ratings, mileage and maps of routes you have taken.

