Uber has come up with a clever way to check its drivers aren't speeding

Uber will analyse data from the driver’s phone to track down speeding or other dangerous driving, according to a blog post.

All Uber drivers have to use the app to accept customers, and the company will start looking at data gleaned from the phone’s gyroscope and GPS when a customer complains or gives a low-star review.

According to Uber, the plan is being tested in a pilot programme. The GPS can provide the overall speed of the car while the gyroscope can measure small changes, such as excessive breaking. Uber says that if a driver is found to be driving safely then their rating won’t be affected.

Uber will start to ask drivers to “curb their enthusiasm” if they are found to be driving too fast, according to the post. The company will start comparing drivers on similar roads to find out whether anyone is speeding.

It’s unclear how Uber drivers with older phones — i.e. phones without a gyroscope, such as the Moto G — will be monitored.

The company is also trying to solve the problem of drunk passengers by including a Bop-It toy in the back of cars, which a passenger can play with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.