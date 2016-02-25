Uber will let you order puppies to your office -- for today only

Taxi rival Uber has brought its UberPUPPIES promotion to Australia for the first time.

If order an Uber, it will visit your office with some adorable little pups to coo over and cuddle today, February 25!

The ridesharing service has teamed up with the Purina Pets, and local animal shelters, to bring UberPUPPIES to eight cities across Australia, including Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth, Sunshine Coast and Sydney.

According to the Purina, pets in the office can reduce stress and improve productivity.

Requests for puppy visits can be made through the Uber app between 12pm and 4pm, at a cost of $40.

If puppies are available — Uber warns they will be in high demand — you and your colleagues will be delivered a furry friend for 15 minutes.

The money will go towards the participating animal shelters.

And best of all, the puppies are up for adoption.

See more here.

