TRAVIS KALANICK: Uber Will Create 1 Million New Jobs Next Year

On Thursday, Uber announced on its blog that it just raised $US1.2 billion.

CEO Travis Kalanick, who wrote the post, said the new funding will be used to let Uber make big investments, “particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

Kalanick also said Uber will create a million jobs globally next year:

“In 2015 alone, Uber will generate over 1mm jobs in cities around the world and with that millions of people may decide that they no longer need to own a car because using Uber will be cheaper than owning one. Parking could become less strained in our biggest cities, and city congestion may actually start to ease due to uberPOOL’s expansion and success.”

As Uber and its competitors look toward global expansion, the Asian market remains a huge opportunity for car service startups. Yesterday, Reuters reported that SoftBank would be investing $US250 million in GrabTaxi, an Uber rival operating in Southeast Asia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.