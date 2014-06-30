Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Celebrated Pride Weekend By Officiating Free -- And Legal -- Weddings For San Francisco Couples

If you were looking to tie the knot in the Bay Area this past weekend, you didn’t have to go too far. In fact, wherever you wanted to go, Uber would take you.

And then they’d marry you and your sweetheart.

Yep, you read that right. In honour of pride week, which celebrates the LGBTQ community and its allies, Uber showed support by offering wedding ceremonies for San Francisco lovebirds (who had their documents in order, of course.)

Here’s how it worked:

Take a look at @Uber_SF’s Instagram photos:

But that wasn’t where the fun ended.

Any couple who participated (and according to Instagram hashtag #UberWedding there were a healthy handful of them), would get a free honeymoon. Uber partnered with HotelTonight and Alaska Airlines to provide flights and accommodations for your honeymoon.

Take a look at some of the couples who got married thanks to Uber this weekend. This couple had been dating for 8 years before tying the knot Sunday.

There were lots of same-sex marriages as well.

Notice a familiar face? The officiant in the photo above is Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber.

He was live-tweeting the day on his Twitter account:

And everyone was very happy to be married.

According to Uber’s website, they also partnered with lots of local vendors to make the day really special.

“You’ll walk down an aisle surrounded by flowers from Bloom That and candles frombella j. After you both say “I Do,” we’ll celebrate with dessert from SusieCakes, cheers with champagne from Iron Horse and you’ll receive a gift bag from L,” the site boasts.

Oh yeah — all of it was free for the couples who took the “ride of their lives.”

