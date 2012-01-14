Uber Was Just Busted For Violating Taxi Regulations In Washington D.C.

WSJ’s Maya Baratz arrives at Uber NYC’s launch party in the car service.

Photo: Uber Blog

An Uber driver was just busted in Washington DC for violating city laws for taxis — including charging a modular fare, which the city forbids — The Washington Post reports.The service was running despite D.C. Taxicab Commission Chairman Ron Linton saying it sidestepped a number of regulations for taxis in the city. So officials set up a sting operation to ride in an Uber cab and bust the driver for violating taxi regulations upon arrival, according to the report.



Here’s the full story from the Washington Post:

The first alleged violation was “incorrect hauling” — because the driver and his car are licensed in Virginia, he is allowed to pick up a District passenger only if he is going to take the rider to Virginia; Linton’s trip was completely within the District. The second was “improper charging” — under city law, limousine trips must have a fare set in advance; Uber’s system uses time-and-distance metering, and Linton said the driver refused to cite him a fare before the trip began.

Now Uber is saying it hasn’t been contacted by the commissioner and hasn’t been alerted as to what it was doing wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.