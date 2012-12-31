Uber Warns Customers New Year's Eve Pricing 'Is Not For The Faint Of Heart'

Uber, the startup with an app that lets you summon a town car limousine with your smartphone, has gotten a lot of grief in the past for something it does called “surge pricing.”



How it works: During times when demand is most high, Uber will charge customers multiples of its normal rate.

Uber says it does this to encourage limo drivers to get on the road and make themselves available to Uber customers.

It’s all perfectly logical, but because many Uber customers only use Uber when they need it, surge pricing can make customers angry because it seems like the service is gouging them – taking advantage of their desperate situation.

(“It’s 2am, raining, the subway only comes by every 45 minutes, and you want me to pay how much?“)

So today, Uber issued its customers a fair warning, writing an email that surge pricing will be in effect on New Year’s Eve.

The email even says: “NYE pricing is not for the faint of heart.”

“The average surge multiple will likely be 2x normal prices, but during extreme spikes it could cost you $100 MINIMUM before time and mileage charges! So be careful with those Uber ride requests. Uber rides will be reliable on New Year’s Eve, but they’ll also be pretty pricey.”

It includes a helpful chart, to show customers when pricing will peak:

Here’s the whole email:

Happy New Year!

Hey Nicholas,