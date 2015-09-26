Uber wants to bring you to the party

Instead of bringing the party to you, Uber is testing out a new service to bring you to the party.
Launching first in New York, UberEVENTS will let party hosts pre-pay for passes for guests.
Party-goers can then put in the code and have their ride covered, at least to a certain price point set by the organiser, according to a company blog post.
UberEVENTS isn’t only for social engagements. The company is rolling it out to its business clients too so conference organisers can purchase passes in bulk.
The ride-hailing company has made an effort to curb drunk-driving and providing a pre-paid alternative is another step in that direction.
