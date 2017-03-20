Uber is about to lose its VP of mapping as well as its president

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Uber’s VP of maps and business platform Brian McClendon.

Uber’s vice president of maps and business platform Brian McClendon is the latest executive to announce their departure from the taxi-hailing company.

His exit was reported on Sunday by The New York Times just hours after Recode broke the news that Uber president Jeff Jones is quitting the world’s most valuable startup.

Uber has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the start of 2017. Over 200,000 Uber customers deleted Uber’s app over the course of a weekend in January as part of the #DeleteUber movement. Since then, the company has launched an internal investigation into its workplace culture after ex-engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post about her experience of gender bias and sexual harassment at Uber.

In the last two weeks, Uber has also been sued by Google, one of its investors, for allegedly using stolen technology and had details of a scheme conceived to fool government authorities published.

Executives to have left the company in the last few weeks include:

Jeff Jones, Uber’s president

Brian Mclendon, Uber’s VP of maps and business platform

Gary Marcus, head of Uber AI Labs

Raffi Krikorian, senior director of engineering at Uber’s Advanced Technologies Centre

Charlie Miller, a key member of Uber’s self-driving car team

Amit Singhal, SVP of engineering

Ed Baker, Uber’s VP of product and growth

McClendon reportedly said in a statement that he is departing Uber on March 28 on amicable terms and that he will stay on as an advisor to the company. He plans to return to his hometown of Lawrence, in Kansas, and explore politics, according to The New York Times.

“This fall’s election and the current fiscal crisis in Kansas is driving me to more fully participate in our democracy — and I want to do that in the place I call home,” he reportedly said. “I believe in Uber’s mission and the many talented people working there to make it a reality and that’s why I have agreed to stay on as an adviser.”

Uber did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.