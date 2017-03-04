Uber just lost its second major executive in a week

As Uber deals with cascading scandals, its VP of Product and Growth Ed Baker suddenly resigned on Friday after more than three years at the company. Recode first reported the news.

Uber confirmed that Baker resigned and that its marketplace head, Daniel Graf, will step in as acting head of product. It declined to comment on the circumstances regarding Baker’s departure, and whether Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick asked for his resignation.

Baker is the second high-level executive to suddenly resign from Uber this week. On Monday, Kalanick asked Amit Singhal, Uber’s SVP of Engineering, to resign after the company learned he did not disclose a sexual harassment allegation at his old job.

The timing of Baker’s resignation is also curious.

In an email obtained by Recode, Backer wrote: “I have always wanted to apply my experience in technology and growth to the public sector. And now seems like the right moment to get involved.”

The doubts about his workplace behaviour come at a time when there is increased scrutiny on Uber’s work environment. The company is currently leading an investigation into sexual harassment after a former engineer alleged sexual harassment by her manager. Although Baker is not reported to be resigning as a result of the investigation, his departure doesn’t reflect well on a company in turmoil.

