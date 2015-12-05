Uber is now more valuable than Ford, GM, and a bunch of huge public companies

Uber is reportedly shopping itself to investors for another round of funding, and this time it’s seeking a valuation of $62.5 billion.

As this chart from Statista shows, that means Uber is now more valuable than the major U.S. car companies Ford and GM, more than media giants like Fox and Time-Warner Cable, and almost twice as much as eBay.

This is despite the fact that Uber almost certainly loses money, and has a fraction of these companies’ revenue. Uber was expected to have net revenue of about $2 billion this year, compared with 2014 revenues of almost $18 billion for eBay, $23 billion for Time-Warner, and $136 billion for Ford.

But Uber is growing much faster than these companies, and that’s what private investors value most.

