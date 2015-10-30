Uber will deliver kittens to your office today

Uber is bringing back its UberKITTENS promotion for today only — that’s Thursday, October 29.

Anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time, open up your Uber app and request the “KITTENS” option. You’ll be able to request a kitten to come to your area — office or home — at your desired time.

For $US30, Uber says you’ll get 15 minutes of play time with the kittens once they arrive. The company recommends having an enclosed space to play with them, and making sure nobody in your building or area is allergic.

Demand is always high whenever Uber reintroduces the UberKITTENS promotion, which is why we recommend checking into the app early and often throughout the day. And you might get lucky: Many of these kittens are actually eligible for adoption, so if you get Uber to bring one to your area, you can ask if it’s possible to bring that kitten home with you.

If you don’t manage to get a kitten today, Uber offers a great tool for finding adoptable kittens at local shelters on its website.

