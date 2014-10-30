For One Day Only, Uber Will Let You Order A Kitten To Your Office

Today is National Cat Day, and to celebrate appropriately, Uber is letting you request a kitten on-demand.

In a partnership with the ASPCA and the meme site Cheezburger, Uber’s UberKITTENS campaign is intended to raise awareness about cat adoption, and to promote adopting animals from shelters rather than from breeders.

Each delivery for kitten playtime costs $US30, but you can donate as much as you want — 100% of the proceeds will go to shelters in the participating cities.

The promotion is open to users in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Washington DC, Seattle, and Phoenix. If you haven’t signed up for Uber yet, use the code KITTENS. If you’ve already used Uber, open the app and you should see a “KITTENS” option where you can request a cat, but there are also promo codes for NYC and DC residents (KITTENSNYC and KITTENSDC, respectively).

If there’s an available kitten, an Uber driver will transport the feline to you. You get 15 minutes of play time with the kitten, and you can learn more about cat adoption from the shelter volunteer chaperoning your kitten’s visit.

Kitten deliveries are only taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in participating cities, so you’ll want to act quickly — high demand caused an UberKITTEN shortage last year in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.