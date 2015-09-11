Uber's CEO just told Stephen Colbert that Apple is working on self-driving cars

In Thursday’s interview with newly-minted “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick mentioned in front of a live studio audience that Apple is working on a self-driving car.

Colbert asked Kalanick about Uber reportedly ordering hundreds of thousands of Tesla cars — if Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk can pull off a premium self-driving car.

“Look, Google is doing the driverless thing, Tesla is doing the driverless thing, Apple is doing the driverless thing.”

Kalanick intimated that self-driving cars are the future, hence Uber’s potential investment in Tesla. Colbert happily admitted he is a Tesla owner, but did not follow up to Kalanick’s comment about Apple making self-driving cars.

Though it was interesting to hear Kalanick mention Apple’s driverless car project so casually on national television, this isn’t the first we’ve heard on the topic. There have been several reports this year stating Apple is developing an all-electric self-driving vehicle, which could be ready by 2020, according to some reports. Apple has also notably hired many engineers and designers from within the automotive industry, particularly from Tesla Motors, due to the company’s expertise in making electric car batteries.

