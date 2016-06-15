Uber is turning to the riskiest part of the debt market to raise up to another $2 billion

Uber is raising up to $2 billion in the form of a leveraged loan, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal’s Marueen Farrell, Matt Wirz, and Douglas MacMillan.

The ride-hailing company is tapping Barclay’s PLC and Morgan Stanley to sell a leveraged loan of up to $2 billion, according to The Journal.

The move comes just two weeks after the ride-hailing service raised $3.5 billion from a Saudi Arabian investment fund.

In the coming weeks, Uber is also said to be planning to tap institutional investors for a loan as well.

