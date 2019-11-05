Uber lost more money than Wall Street expected in the third-quarter

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber on Monday reported mixed third-quarter financials that sent the stock sinking after-hours.

Here are the important numbers:

Earnings : $-0.68 per share versus an expected -0.63 per share

: $-0.68 per share versus an expected -0.63 per share Revenue : $US3.8 billion versus an expected 3.4 billion

: $US3.8 billion versus an expected 3.4 billion Net income : $-1.1 billion, in line with expectations

: $-1.1 billion, in line with expectations Total rides : 1.7 billion

: 1.7 billion Active riders: 103 million

Shares of Uber, which have struggled since the company’s IPO in May, sank as much as 6% in after-hours trading following the report.

Gross bookings, an important industry measure of total rider receipts before certain expenses like paying drivers, grew by 29% over the same period last year to $US3.7 billion.

“Our results this quarter decisively demonstrate the growing profitability of our Rides segment,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release.

Revenue from Uber Eats, one of the company’s fastest-growing segments, rose to $US392 million in the quarter, a 105% increase over the same period last year. Uber Freight, which is rapidly scaling in both the US and Canada, now includes more than 50,000 carriers, the company said. It’s the first time Uber has broken out Freight.

Here’s the revenue breakdown by segment:

Uber’s third-quarter report follows Lyft’s last week, in which the smaller competitor topped Wall Street estimates, but only to receive a lukewarm response from investors.

