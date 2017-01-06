Uber is testing a colour changing light that will make it easier to spot your ride -- here's how it works

Uber is testing lights called Beacons that affix to car windscreens and change colour, to show the rider which car is picking them up.

It can be tricky figuring out just which car is there to pick you up, especially at night. Uber hopes that its new lights will fix that.

Riders can select on their phone which colour to display, and the Beacon light will change to their choice.

Uber says the lights will initially be tested in four cities: Newcastle, Miami, Denver, and Nashville. So far there aren’t plans for the lights to be rolled out in the UK

Video produced by Leon Siciliano. Original reporting by James Cook

