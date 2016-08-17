Uber is taking legal action against London's transport regulator over tough new laws

Uber is taking legal action against Transport for London (TfL), the organisation that regulates public transport in the British capital, because of new laws set to be introduced that could hurt the company.

City A.M. reports that Uber sent a “letter before action” to TfL over the new laws that are set to be introduced this year. That’s the first stage in a legal fight before it potentially goes to court.

TfL plans to force Uber to notify it of any changes to its business in the capital, have its drivers take written English tests, create a call centre in London, and increase the level of insurance for drivers to cover them when they’re not working.

Uber argues that these laws are too strict, and it’s taking TfL to court to try to stop them being introduced.

Uber London manager Tom Elvidge told City A.M. that “this legal action is very much a last resort. We’re particularly disappointed that, after a lengthy consultation process with Transport for London, the goalposts have moved at the last minute and new rules are now being introduced that will be bad for both drivers and tech companies like Uber.”

Unsurprisingly, Uber’s competitors are supporting TfL’s proposed changes. Both Addison Lee and Gett are backing the laws.

