Uber Claims It's Cheaper Than Lyft In This Ad

The war between San Francisco’s two hippest car services was ratcheted up a notch Tuesday when Uber posted this ad on Facebook criticising rival Lyft for charging users higher prices (or at least what Uber says are higher prices):

The ad takes aim at Lyft’s practice of encouraging riders to sit in the front seat, chat with their drivers, and give them a fistbump upon arriving at their destination.

It also claims that Uber is guaranteed to be cheaper than Lyft, a claim that was disputed in the comments of the post by Lyft customers who rushed to the company’s defence.

Both companies work by giving customers the opportunity to use a mobile app to order what is essentially a cab ride from a stranger who uses his or her own car. Uber debuted first in 2009 using professional black cab drivers, and now operates in 60 markets.

But Lyft saw an opening three years later, when it launched a similar service distinguished by the pink mustaches on the front of its cars, and the fact that its cars are driven not by professional drivers, but by amateurs who pick people up when they have time.

Uber has built-in charges for its drivers, whereas Lyft has no such policy in the 20 markets it operates in (however, donations are expected by social custom).

There’s been something of a war going on between the two companies of late, with Uber attempting to recruit Lyft drivers by offering a $US50 gas card just for meeting with Uber management at its headquarters, and running a campaign to encourage them to “shave the ‘stache.”

