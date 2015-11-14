Uber reportedly suspends service in Paris amid deadly attacks

Megan Willett

Uber is suspended in Paris while attacks continue in France’s capital, according to Time Magazine.

Parisian Uber users were alerted with an “Emergency Situation” message when they opened the app. Below is the translated message:

Attacks are underway in Paris and its surroundings. The Prefecture of Police of Paris has asked that you stay safely inside. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Uber France.

There are reports that the Paris Metro is closed as well, but there are some Paris Taxis that are taking people home for free.

This tweet translates to: “According [to my] friend in [a] taxi: Cabs [are] off the counters in Paris and bring[ing] people home.”

One Twitter user reported that before Uber shut down, some people were seeing Uber surcharges as high as 4X when using the app.

So far, recent reports say that 60 people have been killed and 100 taken hostage. Parisians are using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means “open door,” to find shelter.

Tech Insider has reached out to Uber for comment and will update when we hear back.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available. 

