Uber reportedly suspends service in Paris amid deadly attacks

Uber is suspended in Paris while attacks continue in France’s capital, according to Time Magazine.

Parisian Uber users were alerted with an “Emergency Situation” message when they opened the app. Below is the translated message:

Attacks are underway in Paris and its surroundings. The Prefecture of Police of Paris has asked that you stay safely inside. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Uber France.

At least @UberFR is very reactive to inform its customers – good job pic.twitter.com/P04aU9nNcE — Matt Suiche (@msuiche) November 13, 2015

There are reports that the Paris Metro is closed as well, but there are some Paris Taxis that are taking people home for free.

France 24 reports Paris taxi drivers have switched off meters, taking people home for free.

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 13, 2015

Reports that the Metro is closed and Uber has suspended its services in Paris, but taxi drivers are taking those in the area home for free.

— Jamie Fretwell (@JamieFretwell) November 13, 2015

*ALL PARIS METRO STATIONS CLOSED, PARIS MAYOR SAYS

— Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) November 13, 2015

This tweet translates to: “According [to my] friend in [a] taxi: Cabs [are] off the counters in Paris and bring[ing] people home.”



D’après amie dans taxi : les taxis éteignent les compteurs à Paris et ramènent les gens chez eux

— Sébastien Bossi (@bonakor) November 13, 2015

One Twitter user reported that before Uber shut down, some people were seeing Uber surcharges as high as 4X when using the app.

So far, recent reports say that 60 people have been killed and 100 taken hostage. Parisians are using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means “open door,” to find shelter.

Tech Insider has reached out to Uber for comment and will update when we hear back.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

