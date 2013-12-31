Everyone Who Plans To Take An Uber On New Years Eve Needs To Watch This Video

Alyson Shontell

New Years Eve is Uber’s busiest night of the year. So, you can expect to see jacked-up prices (surge pricing) when you open the app for a ride on Tuesday night.

Uber recently received backlash for charging 8X more than usual during an east coast snow storm. Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, for example, spent $US415 making sure her children got to a sleepover.

Even though Uber will have surge pricing in effect, there are ways to beat the crowds and the high prices. Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick offers tricks for how to use his service on New Years Eve.

  1. Ping an Uber before 8 PM. Kalanick says the app starts heating up at 7:30 and gets into full-swing around 8 PM on New Years Eve. If you can get to your party by 8:00 you’ll be in good shape.
  2. From 8:00 to 10:00 PM, expect Uber to be busy. Kalanick likens it to a typical Friday or Saturday night. There might be a 2X multiple on your ride, but nothing too drastic.
  3. From 10:30 PM until 12:15 AM, hail an Uber. Kalanick calls this the “ultra-pro tip.” He says the app is like “crickets” then and there are tons of cars on the road.
  4. From 12:15 until 3:00 AM you’re screwed. “Demand way outstrips anything supply can bring to the table,” Kalanick says. His advice: wait until 3:00 AM and Uber will become more affordable. If you need a ride before then, Uber should still be available to pick you up but it will cost a lot.

Here’s all of that information in chart form:

Uber chartUber

Here’s some more about surge pricing on Uber’s blog. Here’s the clip of Kalanick explaining how to use Uber on New Years Eve:

Uber Pro Tips for New Year’s Eve from Uber on Vimeo.

