Uber Asked Customers In The US To Pay 8 Times More Than Usual Last Night

When there is too much demand and too few cars on the road, on-demand car service Uber raises its prices.

Friday evening, while sleet and snow pounded the East Coast, Uber’s surge pricing kicked into effect. The prices were unusually high — seven to eight times normal charges in some places — and people took to Twitter to scream.

Former NBC and ESPN host Michelle Beadle is normally a fan of the car service. But not last night.

Love ya @uber, but $US132.00 to get across town last night?! I’m not made of money!

— Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) December 15, 2013

Spark Capital investor Mo Koyfman was annoyed by the absurd prices too.

.@uber is loved by customers, but charging 4x – 8x in inclement weather is unacceptable. is that one day’s margin > customer experience?!?

— Mo Koyfman (@mokoyfman) December 15, 2013

A social media manager, Jessica Gioglio, was forced to pay $US91 for a 3-mile ride.

Love @uber but a $US91 black car from Back bay to central Sq during the snowstorm last night = price gouging: pic.twitter.com/ybTSgBXWXV

— Jessica Gioglio (@savvybostonian) December 15, 2013

Another unhappy customer took a picture of the absurd Uber prices in Brooklyn.

The Uber situation in Brooklyn right now is not particularly great pic.twitter.com/OAABfMhDfJ

— Bryan Bonczek (@itsbonczek) December 15, 2013

A few days ago, a “thinkfluencer” parody Twitter account said it couldn’t believe it was being asked to pay so much for a ride either. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick responded, explaining the surge pricing and the fact that no one can escape it.

@ProfJeffJarvis everyone’s treated the same with surge pricing .. Even you.. More cars come out, more rides, Fewer ppl stranded /@Uber_NYC

— travis kalanick (@travisk) December 12, 2013

