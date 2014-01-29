Uber Will Deliver Cheerleaders And A Band To Your Door For A 'Halftime Show' In Honour Of The Super Bowl

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images These are not the cheerleaders Uber is delivering.

Uber strikes again.

In the last year, the popular on-demand car service has delivered its users both kittens and Christmas trees, and today it wants to send you a team of cheerleaders and a band.

If you live or work in Manhattan, you can celebrate the Super Bowl early with Uber’s “Get Hyped For Halftime” stunt, which will allow you to order a free performance by a six person band and a team of six cheerleaders today and tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Uber will only be delivering its private party to users in Manhattan south of 57th Street (excluding Times Square because of road closures).

Be warned though: Supply will be just as limited as when Uber had its massive kitten shortage in October.

The company warns on its blog, “Demand for halftime shows will be very high and availability very limited. It may take multiple tries to get a halftime show. Please be patient. We’ll be working all Tuesday and Wednesday to bring you a piece of the game day action!”

Let’s be honest, if you’re able to book yourself some cheerleaders, this personal performance will probably be much better than whatever Bruno Mars has in store on Sunday.

