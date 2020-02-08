Uber surges after saying it will be profitable a year earlier than expected

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Uber reported quarterly earnings Thursday that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Shares surged as much as 9% in early trading Friday.

Uber also announced that it will reach profitability this year, earlier than its previous goal of reaching profitability on an Ebitda-adjusted basis in 2021.

Watch Uber trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Uber just pushed up its timeline to profitability, and investors like it.

Shares of the ride-hailing giant surged as much as 9% in early trading Friday to $US40.29 per share after the company on Thursday reported fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings that exceeded analysts expectations.

Here’s what the company reported, versus what analysts at Bloomberg expected:

Adjusted revenue: $US3.73 billion, in line with expectations

$US3.73 billion, in line with expectations Loss per share: 64 cents versus an expected 65 cents

64 cents versus an expected 65 cents Adjusted net loss: $US615 million versus an expected $US713 million

On an earnings call with analysts on Thursday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced that the company would achieve profitability on an Ebitda-adjusted basis in the fourth quarter of 2020, about a year earlier than previously thought.

“With many of the one-time changes from 2019 behind us, we’re excited to sharpen our focus on execution to grow our business at massive scale,” Khosrowshahi said on the call.

The updated timeline is important as profitability has been a main concern for Uber investors. The company was unprofitable and didn’t have a clear timeline for achieving the goal when it went public in May 2019. In the first months of Uber’s life as a public company, its massive losses also weighed on the share price.

But in the last few quarters, Uber has focused more on its path to turning a profit and the strongest parts of the business, including Uber Eats.

The results were “a huge step forward” for the company and it “shows the business model is starting to hit another gear with a re-rating in the stock now underway,” Daniel Ives of Wedbush wrote in a note Friday, highlighting strength in Uber Eats, which was up 44% to $US1.7 billion in bookings in the quarter.

In addition, Uber’s rides business is showing improvement in higher revenue per ride, Ives said. He raised his price target to $US52 from $US50 and maintained his “outperform” rating on the company.

Other analysts also pointed to Uber’s focus on the quality of bookings, as the company works to lower the amount of coupons and discounts it offers to riders.

The push for quality “shows discipline as Uber emphasised the era of growth at all costs is over,” wrote Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan in a Friday note. He reiterated his $US51 price target and “overweight” rating on Uber.

Anmuth also wrote that Uber’s rosy results should be a positive for competitor Lyft, due to report earnings next week. Shares of Lyft traded about 4% higher Friday.

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Uber, which has a consensus price target of $US48 and 31 “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and zero “sell” ratings, according to Bloomberg data.

Uber has gained 25% year-to-date through Thursday’s close.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.