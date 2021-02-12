Uber stock turns higher as CEO Khosrowshahi touts 'very high rates' of growth in delivery business

Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Uber stock rose above $US64 on Thursday after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $US3.17 billion was below Wall Street’s target of $US3.58 billion.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sees ‘delivery habit’ growing at ‘very, very high rates’

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Uber stock turned higher during Thursday’s session, with investors appearing to shift focus to growth in the company’s delivery service after 4Q revenue fell short of expectations.

The stock price rose by as much as 1.4% to $US64.05 after the opening bell but it also has been darting in and out of positive territory. This year, the stock has risen by 24%.

Shares lost more than 5% during premarket action after the company late Wednesday posted revenue of $US3.17 billion, lower than expectations of $US3.58 billion. Revenue fell by 16% from a year ago when it came in at $US3.75 billion.

Mobility revenue sank 52% to $US1.47 billion from a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenue from its delivery category, which includes Uber Eats, soared to $US1.36 billion from $US418 million, stoked in part by customers ordering meals as they stayed at home to avoid the coronavirus crisis.

There are indications that customers will continue to use Uber’s food-delivery service even as the pandemic subsides, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a televised interview Thursday on Bloomberg, pointing to its Australian market as an example.

Even as cities there are opening up “our delivery business continues to actually accelerate. So it does feel like this pandemic has certainly caused the perfect storm where people are home, but it’s also shifted behaviour in some kind of permanent way,” he said. “So far we’re seeing the delivery habit not only stick but grow at very, very high rates.”

Gross bookings in the delivery service climbed by 130% during the quarter to $US10.05 billion.

Uber also said it is still “well on track” to reach its profitability goals in 2021.

The company’s net loss of $US0.54 per share narrowed from its loss of $US0.64 per share a year earlier. It was also smaller than expectations of a loss of $US0.55 per share.

Wedbush Securities on Thursday raised its 12-month price target on Uber to $US76 from $US60, “reflecting the strength in Delivery, Mobility a re-opening play, and a clearer path to profitability.”



Read more:



Uber to acquire alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $US1.1 billion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.