Uber Is Suspending Operations In New Delhi Following Allegations Of Rape Against One Of Its Drivers

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., gestures as he speaks during the Institute of Directors (IOD) annual convention at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014.

Uber will suspend operations in New Delhi and review its Indian operations, according to a company blog post on Thursday. The announcement comes three days after Delhi,India’s capital territory,banned the service.

The post, written by Uber’s India team, says the company plans to fully review three main components of its operation: verification, rider feedback and support processes.

Uber says it will start implementing measures to ensure that rider feedback — especially when it’s critical — is met with immediate action. The post also says it will go back and review all feedback on all Indian drivers, “to make sure nothing has been missed.”

The post also says Uber plans to “assess” its current background check process. “We are evaluating additional screening options to include background checks on all our driver partners in India above and beyond what is currently required,” the post says.

Uber’s India team goes on to say it will implement the company’s global best practices where it sees fit in India, and will partner with organisations concerned about women’s safety in New Delhi and in India as a whole.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beat by her Uber driver in Delhi. The driver was arrested for sexual assault three years ago but was later acquitted.

Reuters reports the driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, has offenses on his record including

robbery, molestation and possessing an unlicensed firearm. Despite this, he was still allowed to drive for Uber, which has drawn criticism about Uber’s background check policy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.