Uber cars in Seattle will have a bright colour-coded light to let you know which car is yours

In Seattle, Uber is testing a new colour-coding system to make sure you know exactly which car is yours, per a blog post.

How does it work? Glad you asked.

When Seattleites hail a ride with select Uber drivers during this test, they’re prompted to pick a colour.

A coloured light bar on the Uber car will change colours accordingly, so you can pick your driver out of a crowd.

Uber is providing drivers with the so-called “SPOT” bars during this test. They won’t light up until the driver is nearby.

And, apparently, a rider can hold down on their screen to make their phone light up the selected colour, too.

Well, speaking as someone who’s almost gotten into a stranger’s car because I thought it was an Uber, that’s one way to make sure you know which one’s your ride. If it’s successful, presumably this SPOT test will find its way beyond Seattle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.