London's Taxi Driver Protests Are Giving Uber The Best Advertising It Could Ever Have Hoped For

Uber is seeing a massive uptick in sign-ups following thousands of black cab drivers staging protests in the streets of London.

An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 black cabs participated in the protest today, according to London’s transportation agency. That’s because they’re convinced Uber is operating illegally in the city.

But despite their efforts, people are actually flocking to Uber. The car company says it’s seen an 850% increase in new riders.

“Londoners are voting with their fingers, tapping the app in support of new and innovative services as we see our biggest day of sign-ups in London today since launch two years ago,” Uber UK & Ireland General Manager Jo Bertram told The Next Web.

