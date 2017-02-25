Uber shoots down Google's claims of stolen self-driving tech

Uber has denied allegations in a lawsuit by Waymo that it stole some self-driving technology.

Here’s the statement an Uber spokesperson sent to Business Insider Friday:

“We are incredibly proud of the progress that our team has made. We have reviewed Waymo’s claims and determined them to be a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor and we look forward to vigorously defending against them in court. In the meantime, we will continue our hard work to bring self-driving benefits to the world.”

