Uber Will Send Optimus Prime To Pick You Up In These 3 Cities

Transformers fans and Uber users in Dallas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles now have the chance to get a ride from the legendary Optimus Prime.

Uber announced on its blog on Monday that it would be rolling out a partnership with the Transformers franchise leading up to the June 27 release of the newest movie “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” The Uber Autobots campaign is backed by Paramount Pictures and Western Star Trucks.

The Optimus Prime-styled truck has already touched down in Dallas and Uber’s website says the truck will be in Phoenix on Thursday, and Los Angeles on Saturday. One lucky Uber user shared her Transformer experience on Twitter.

Oh you know, just hanging out with Optimus Prime at The @RichardsGroup today! #UberTRANSFORMERS pic.twitter.com/konSc2AJfQ

— Rebecca Austin (@rmaust7) June 16, 2014

The Transformer-themed car is only available between 1-7 p.m. in each location and only one car will be sent to pick people up. Each lucky rider will have only 15 minutes in the car, according to company’s blog.

The company teased its big announcement Sunday through its Twitter account, with a photo and a not-so-subtle tweet.

To request a ride with Optimus Prime, choose the “AUTOBOTS” option inside the Uber app on your phone before selecting a pickup spot. Then hit “ROLL OUT,” and wait for your Transformer to arrive.

