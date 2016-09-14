We rode in a self-driving Uber — here's what it was like

- Uber opened for trading as a public company Friday at $US42 a share.
- Leading up to its IPO, Uber faced backlash from its drivers over pay and working conditions.
- In 2016, Business Insider got to ride in one of Uber’s self-driving cars while the company tested them in Pittsburgh.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on September 14, 2016.
