Uber is shutting down its self-driving cars in San Francisco -- here's what it was like to ride in one

After just one week, Uber is shutting down its self-driving car pilot program in San Francisco. Uber never obtained a permit to operate self-driving cars in the state, and the California DMV revoked the company’s registration of its autonomous vehicles. We were, however, able to take a trip in a self-driving Uber around downtown San Francisco before the shut down. Here’s what our experience was like.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.