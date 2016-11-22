Here's all the futuristic technology Uber's self-driving cars use to get around

Uber’s customers in Pittsburgh are going to get a special treat — they will be able to hail a self-driving car. But how do they even work? We went to Uber’s facilities in Pittsburgh to learn just that.

