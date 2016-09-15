Uber scheduled pickups have launched in Australia

Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

Uber has today deployed its Scheduled Rides feature in Australia, allowing passengers to book services from 30 minutes to 30 days in advance.

The initial rollout is available only from selected areas:

Brisbane – Merthyr, New Farm, Newstead and Teneriffe

Melbourne – CBD and inner suburbs

Perth – CBD, inner suburbs and Fremantle

Sydney – eastern suburbs and inner west

“Scheduled Rides is the top-requested feature from our riders, especially for times like early morning trips to the airport,” said an Uber spokesperson.

“And even though we pride ourselves on providing on-demand rides, we know that when you’ve got somewhere to be at a very specific time, it’s nice to have extra assurance that a ride will be available when you need it.”

Uber launched six years ago, with most states and territories in Australia now having legalised the ride-sharing service in some way. Tasmania hopped on-board this week but decided against granting compensation to the taxi industry like some mainland states.

