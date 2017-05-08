Uber's bad year: The stunning string of blows that continue to upend the world's most valuable startup

Uber was already off to a bad start in 2017, but the year is getting worse by the day for the $US69 billion ride-hailing company.

In January, Uber lost more than 200,000 customers in a single weekend after the #DeleteUber movement led to a fury of account deletions by customers upset about its ties to President Trump.

But that was just a prelude to Uber’s no-good, very bad month. During the roughly 30-day period of mid-February to mid-March, the company was pummelled by a seemingly never-ending barrage of bad news, with a new crisis almost every day. And it’s barely slowed down since then.

Here’s everything that’s happened to Uber since things took a turn for the worse in February:

