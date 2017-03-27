Uber's no-good, very-bad month: The stunning string of blows that have upended the world's most valuable startup

Uber was already off to a bad start in 2017, but the year is getting worse by the day for the $US69 billion ride-hailing company.

In January, Uber lost more than 200,000 customers in a single weekend after the #DeleteUber movement led to a fury of account deletions by customers upset about its ties to President Donald Trump.

But that was just a prelude to Uber’s no-good, very-bad month. During the roughly 30-day period of mid-February to mid-March, the company has been pummelled by a seemingly never-ending barrage of bad news, with a new crisis almost every day.

If business schools need a new case study for a company in a PR disaster, Uber’s last month is as perfect an example as can be found. And it’s still not clear how Uber will right its ship.

Here’s everything that’s happened to Uber in the last month:

