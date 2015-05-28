Here's what Uber's futuristic new headquarters in San Francisco will look like

Uber is going to start building its new San Francisco headquarters this fall, and today we got the first look at what it will look like.

The campus will be in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighbourhood near the upcoming arena for the Golden State Warriors basketball team, in the spot that Salesforce was going to occupy before it decided to build a big skyscraper downtown instead. It will open in 2017 or 2018, the company tells SF Gate.

Here’s what it will look like. The coolest feature looks to be the transparent walkways connecting the buildings:

There’s also going to be a glass-enclosed area that appears to hover over the street.

And here’s one more look:

