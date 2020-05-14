Uber will require everyone to wear masks starting Monday — and is using AI to enforce the rules

Mario Tama/Getty Images Starting Monday, both Uber drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks.

Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks starting on May 18.

To enforce the rule, Uber will make drivers upload a selfie that can detect if they’re wearing a mask.

If someone removes their mask midtrip, users can report offenders, who may then be kicked off the app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks beginning Monday, the company announcedWednesday, to combat the spread of the coronavirus as people begin to return to work.

The company is also providing $US50 million for drivers to purchase supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant to use in their cars and provide to riders, it said.

“Everyone must take proper precautions not only to protect yourself but also the driver and the next person getting in the car after,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during a virtual press conference. “It’s about protecting not only yourself but everyone around you.”

Starting Monday, drivers in most of the world will be required to prove they are wearing a mask by uploading a photo through the app before logging on, Sachin Kansal, Uber’s senior director of product management, told reporters.

“Self-certification is good, but sometimes verification is really important,” he said. “It’s one thing for us to issue guidelines and requirements, but sometimes we have to enforce those requirements.”

They will also be required to self-certify other measures – like not driving if they are sick, sanitizing their vehicles, and regular handwashing – similar to those announced by Lyft this month. Lyft has not said when those policies will take effect.

The new Uber policies are designed to be flexible so that they can be implemented as needed depending on location and the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, Kansal said.

If a rider refuses to wear a mask, drivers are allowed to cancel the trip and report the rider for not complying. As always, riders and drivers can add comments when they rate a fellow Uber user if, for instance, a rider removed their mask in the middle of the trip.

“If we notice that riders are repeat violators, we can take further action and take them off the platform,” Kansal said. The same goes for drivers.

Uber Eats will also see some changes, like reminders to maintain space inside restaurants, and couriers can report businesses that aren’t allowing for space or providing hand sanitizer.

“By no means are we encouraging people to go out of their homes,” Kansal said. “But when they do, we want to be ready for them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.