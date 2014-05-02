Uber Is Reportedly Launching A Car Service For Families

It looks like Uber is gearing up to launch a family service to appeal to people with children, VentureBeat reports.

Uber Family service will reportedly provide its drivers with a child car seat, which the driver must set up before driving to pick up the passengers.

Only the highest ranked drivers will be selected to drive families in New York. Since these passengers will get the best of the best drivers, Uber Family passengers will reportedly have to pay a $US10 premium, in addition to the standard price.

Both Uber and Lyft are ramping up their efforts to become the go-to transportation startup. As of last month, Uber is officially live in 100 cities.

Though, Uber has recently caught the attention of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who wrote an op-ed saying that he was investigating the legality of Uber’s surge pricing. In light of that op-ed, Uber said it would look into its policies and welcomes the opportunity to work with the Attorney General “in crafting sound policies.”

Meanwhile, Uber competitor Lyft announced a premium car service with nicer vehicles in what seems like an attempt to better compete against Uber.

Business Insider has reached out to Uber and will update this if we hear back.

