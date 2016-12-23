Uber's security guards allegedly dismantled tents housing the homeless to make way for the launch of its self-driving cars

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images This homeless person is not associated with the encampment referred to in this story.

Security guards working for Uber’s San Francisco facility for self-driving cars reportedly “dismantled nearly a dozen tents that housed roughly 30 homeless people behind the company’s warehouse,” according to CNET.

Several U-Haul trucks then appeared and everyone was moved out, the residents said.

Jason Pitter, a resident of Lower Perry, claimed to have lost almost all of his possessions, and told CNET “I’m starting all over.”

The incident reportedly happened a month ago, ahead of the launch of Uber’s self-driving pilot program in San Francisco, which it was quickly forced to shut down after the California DMV revoked the registration of the autonomous vehicles.

Before the encampment was moved, Regional Protection Agency — the company that provided the facility’s security guards for Uber — reportedly contacted San Francisco police department, the San Francisco homeless outreach team, and the Yerba Buena community benefit district organisation, according to Uber, CNET reported.

Uber was not immediately available to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.