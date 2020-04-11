Uber is relaxing its coronavirus sick-pay policies after drivers said the rules were too complicated and exclusionary

Reuters Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks to the media at an event in New Delhi

Uber is relaxing the rules around its sick pay for drivers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

The move to include pay for drivers forced to quarantine or otherwise not work because of pre-existing health conditions comes after many complained that the previous framework for compensation was too strict.

“Many of you have told us that the policy we originally launched supported too few drivers and the process to get funds has been complicated and confusing,” Uber said in a blog post.

Going forward, the company is focused on drivers and couriers who are still actively working, it said. The new policy takes effect in the US starting Friday and will roll out to the rest of the world over the next nine days, Uber said.

In order to receive compensation, drivers are required to have completed at least one trip or delivery in the last 30 days. They also must provide written documentation from a licensed doctor or government official. Drivers are not eligible if a city or country suspends Uber or if a mass quarantine is ordered in a locality.

In order to protect the health of riders, Uber is deactivating drivers for 14 days after they apply for financial assistance.

On April 7, Uber said it had already paid out $US3 million to US workers through the program.

“We’ll aim to process your request within 7 business days,” Uber said, noting that it is “currently experiencing high case volumes and appreciate your patience.”

As volumes in its core taxi business have plummeted in the face of stay-at-home orders around the world, Uber has leaned heavily into its food-delivery business. It said in March that restaurant sign-ups in heavily affected areas like Seattle were up more than double. The company has also started listing jobs at other companies on a new Work Hub inside its drivers app.

