Uber just doubled its number of completed trips in less than six months

Uber has completed its 2 billionth trip.
The ride-hailing startup announced on Monday that it hit the milestone on June 18th, six months after reaching 1 billion rides.
And it wasn’t just one Uber ride that could claim the milestone.
At 4:16:48 a.m. GMT, a total of 147 trips tied for being Uber’s 2 billionth. The trips happened simultaneously in 16 countries on five continents, and all 147 drivers will receive $450 (which Uber says is synonymous with the number of cities it currently operates in). Each rider will also receive $450 in free Uber rides.
When Uber hit its first milestone, 1 billion rides, in December 2015, it came roughly six years after its founding. It took only six months to double its total trips.
NOW WATCH: ‘Pokémon Go’ just released an update that fixes its most annoying problems
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.