For Today Only, Uber Will Let You Order An Adorable Puppy To Your Office

On Wednesday, Uber is partnering with television network Animal Planet to let you order an on-demand, adoptable puppy to your office.

It’s a promotion for the Puppy Bowl, an annual TV program broadcasted on Animal Planet that mimics the Super Bowl, but with cute dogs.

$US30 gets you 15 minutes of playtime with a cute dog, and Uber is donating all proceeds to animal shelters in participating cities.

It looks like this is a play to Uber’s smaller markets: you can only request a dog in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, DC, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Phoenix, or Seattle (sorry, NYC and San Francisco).

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., you’ll be able to open your Uber app and request the “PUPPIES” option in your app (If you’re in Washington DC, you’ll have to enter promo code DCpuppies to unlock the option in your app). Uber asks that you make sure it’s ok with your office that you have a puppy over, and that you have a designated play area for the puppy.

If a puppy is available, an Uber driver will transport both the puppy and the representative assisting your puppy to you. You’ll also be able to adopt the dog that comes to visit you.

Uber says demand will be high — last year during its UberKITTEN promotion, there was a shortage of kittens in NYC for delivery. “We’ll be working all day to make sure puppies come to play! If you can’t get a visit from the puppies today, visit the adoptable puppies in person using the links below,” Uber says on its blog.

