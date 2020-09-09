Sydney is one of the first cities in the world to get access to Uber's new public transit feature. Here's how it works.

Uber is launching its integrated public transit feature in Sydney this month.

The Uber and Transit feature finds the best combination of UberX and public transport for your trip.

It comes after public transport information was integrated into the app in 2019.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Uber’s new public transport feature is coming to Sydney.

The company revealed that Sydney will be one of the first to get the Uber and Transit feature, which finds the best combination of UberX and public transport for your trip.

It comes after Sydneysiders had public transport information integrated into the app back in 2019. This let users see real time information for buses, trains, ferries and light rail, and decide whether Uber or public transport was the best option to use for their trip.

But because 60% of Uber trips either started or ended in places with limited access to frequent public transport, the rideshare giant launched a feature that lets you choose not just between public transport or UberX, but a combination of both.

For example, if you’re heading from Bondi Beach to Town Hall, you’ll be able to compare the cost and time of a trip with just UberX, just public transport, or a mix of both – such as an UberX to Bondi Junction station and then getting a train to Town Hall.

Image: Uber

The feature is rolling out first in Sydney and Chicago later this month. And, while you can’t pay for your public transport portion of the trip, it is something Uber aims to work towards.

“Public transport and the Uber app can be a powerful combination,” Manuela Nicolae, Head of Rider Operations, Uber Australia and New Zealand said in a statement. “And it’s a credit to the NSW Government’s long term commitment to open data and technology that Sydney is the launch-pad for this new technology.”

NSW Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said in a statement,”This collaboration is so great, because it will help people make better decisions about getting around our city and as a result help to reduce congestion, which is a win for our transport commuters and a win for our drivers.”

Uber will be learning from users across Sydney and Chicago before it launches the feature in other cities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.