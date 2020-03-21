Uber Pool is being suspended globally to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth

John Milner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Uber has announced it is suspending its Pool rideshare service to help “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus spread.

Uber Pool will be suspended for he foreseeable future in the three Australian cities in which it currently operates: Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

“We are always working to help keep everyone who uses the Uber platform safe and will continue to share advice from public health authorities with those who use the Uber app,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Andrew Macdonald, senio vice president of rides and platform at Uber, made a public announcement via his Twitter.

Final update, for now: we’ve suspended Pool globally, including in Australia, Latin America and India. https://t.co/0y7L8czSwx — Andrew Macdonald (@andrewgordonmac) March 21, 2020

Uber Pool is a service within the Uber app which matches riders with other people who are heading in the same direction. Up to four riders can be assigned to one car, and as a result it is generally cheaper than other tiers of Uber service.

As the coronavirus pandemic has escalated, health authorities across the world have recommended social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An Uber packed to the brim with riders who don’t know one another is a significant risk for spread of the coronavirus.

Other Uber services, including UberX and Uber Eats, will remain operational.

Starting today, riders will also receive notifications within their app while using other Uber services reminding them to “limit the spread” by travelling “only when necessary”.

