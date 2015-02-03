REPORT: Uber plans to build self-driving cars at a robotics facility in Pittsburgh

Uber is building a robotics research lab in Pennsylvania to “kickstart autonomous taxi fleet development,” TechCrunch reports, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The on-demand car company has reportedly hired 50 senior scientists from Carnegie Mellon’s Robotics Institute and the National Robotics Engineering Center, and will be developing the core technology, vehicles, and infrastructure at the Pittsburgh, Pa., facility.

Uber, which raised more than $US4 billion since its 2010 launch, has reportedly already made a “multi-hundred-thousand dollar investment in third-party engineering workstations.”

CEO Travis Kalanick has said he would gladly replace Uber drivers with self-driving cars because it would make rides cheaper for customers.

